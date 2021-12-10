Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Neal Brown Discusses Bowl Game

    Publish date:

    List of Recruits Visiting WVU This Weekend

    Some big names will be on campus through the weekend checking out WVU ahead of signing day.
    With the early signing period just under a week away, West Virginia will be hosting a number of recruits this weekend for official visits. Below is a list of recruits that Mountaineer Maven has confirmed that will be on campus this weekend. As always, some visitors may back out due to a variety of reasons including logistics and there will likely be a few others that show up that we have yet to confirm at this time.

    Committed to WVU and visiting

    P Oliver Straw

    LB Raleigh Collins III

    Transfers visiting

    DE Zeiqui Lawton (Cincinnati)

    JUCO recruits

    DB Hershey McLaurin

    WR Jeremiah Aaron

    High school recruits

    TE De'Carlo Donaldson

    LB Trevor Carter (Cinci

