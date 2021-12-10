List of Recruits Visiting WVU This Weekend

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

With the early signing period just under a week away, West Virginia will be hosting a number of recruits this weekend for official visits. Below is a list of recruits that Mountaineer Maven has confirmed that will be on campus this weekend. As always, some visitors may back out due to a variety of reasons including logistics and there will likely be a few others that show up that we have yet to confirm at this time.

Committed to WVU and visiting

P Oliver Straw

LB Raleigh Collins III

Transfers visiting

DE Zeiqui Lawton (Cincinnati)

JUCO recruits

DB Hershey McLaurin

WR Jeremiah Aaron

High school recruits

TE De'Carlo Donaldson

LB Trevor Carter (Cinci

