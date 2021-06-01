Sports Illustrated home
Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 30

Neal Brown, Bob Huggins Hoping to Bring Two-Sport Athlete to WVU

This 2023 recruit could impact both the WVU football and basketball programs.
Last week, class of 2023 guard Rodney Gallagher (6'0", 180 lbs) of Laurel Highlands HS in Uniontown, PA received an offer from West Virginia. However, it was not the first time he has been offered by WVU. Back in April of 2022, Gallagher received an offer from WVU football's Dontae Wright. 

Yep, you read that correctly. Both Bob Huggins and Neal Brown will be recruiting the same player throughout the course of the next year. Fortunately for both coaches, Gallagher told Mountaineer Maven that he plans to play both sports at the next level, if possible.

"It's a great opportunity to have to be able to possibly play for a school that offered me for both sports," Gallagher stated. "It’s a great program that has had a lot of success over the years and Coach Huggins is a great coach."

The consensus four-star, dual-sport recruit noted that he will be visiting WVU on June 12th and will be meeting with both the football and basketball coaching staff. He is currently visiting Pitt and will be visiting Penn State later in the month on the 24th. 

On the football side, Gallagher is being recruited as an athlete and would settle in at either wide receiver or defensive back. This past season, Gallagher passed for 377 yards on 49 attempts, hauled in 17 receptions for 300 yards, and registered 29 tackles and two interceptions. In basketball, he averaged 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Gallagher has no timeline for a decision and one is not expected to be made anytime soon.

