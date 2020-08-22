Neal Brown Recaps the First Team Scrimmage and Reveals the Top Performers

We are just three weeks away until the West Virginia University Mountaineers host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on September 12. The team held their first team scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning at Mountaineer Field.

"We just put the ball down and played a lot," said head coach Neal Brown. "Conditioning-wise, we're not where we need to be. Went approximately 40 plays with the one's and the two's and 20 with the threes. Worked some situations also; two-minute, goal line, third down, red zone.