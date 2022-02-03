PA Edge Rusher Talks 3rd Visit to WVU & a Text He Shared with a Family Member Afterwards

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia coaching staff has hosted a large number of recruits recently for junior day to start their initial deep dive on the 2023 recruiting class. One of the many who took part of the festivities was edge rusher Jordan Mayer (6'4", 238 lbs) of Thomas Jefferson HS in Clairton, PA.

The greater Pittsburgh-area native absolutely loved what he saw during the visit from the facilities, the campus, and developed an even stronger bond with his lead recruiter, Andrew Jackson.

"I was very impressed with WVU. I have talked to coach Jackson for months back and forth. I'm just very thankful and happy to have been able to receive it in person. Coach Brown is a very real guy. Coach Lesley, coach Wright, and coach Jackson...you can tell they care a lot about there players. Best way to sum that up is you can tell they are real. Very honest. The facilities are unbelievable. I definitely was not expecting that, to be honest. They were top notch."

This trip marks the third time Mayer has been on campus as he camped at WVU last summer and was also on hand for a game this past fall. The gameday atmosphere really stood out to him, calling it "a special place."

"It's second to none. The people down there live and die with Mountaineer football. You hear Take Me Home a lot," Mayer said with a laugh. "WVU was as loud as any place I've been to. It's definitely an underrated stadium."

Mayer also mentioned that his aunt, Domenica Heller, is a WVU alum and was very excited whenever he received his offer from the Mountaineer coaching staff. "She was so happy. I texted her the Take Me Home lyrics whenever we left the WVU. She would be thrilled if I went there."

That text to his aunt wasn't just to put a smile on her face, Mayer genuinely likes WVU and although he doesn't have an official leader in his recruitment he tells Mountaineer Maven that "WVU is definitely up there after today."

Along with WVU, Mayer also holds offers from Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Duke, Duquesne, Kent State, Miami (OH), and Toledo. There is no decision date set at this time but he would like to commit before next season.

Mayer will be making his fourth trip to Morgantown on March 3rd.

