Juwan Staten on TBT

Update on WVU Signee Josiah Davis

The latest on where things stand with the future Mountaineer guard.

The West Virginia men's basketball team is in an unusual situation of being over the maximum scholarship limit. Due to adding several guys from the transfer portal and Kedrian Johnson returning for one more season, WVU is currently one over the number allowed. 

However, they are still actively pursuing Texas transfer Courtney Ramey as well, which would put them two over the limit. 

A source told Mountaineers Now on Thursday evening that incoming freshman Josiah Davis is the only newcomer that is not enrolled at the university. Although Emmitt Matthews has not been announced by the team's Twitter page, he is signed and enrolled.

Late last night, I reached out to Josiah Davis to get an update on his situation. 

"I will be enrolling here in the next couple of weeks," he said.

Although Davis plans on enrolling soon, that could change depending on what happens with Ramey's decision. Considering he's the only newcomer who has yet to enroll, Huggins and his staff could recommend Davis to go to prep school for a year. 

