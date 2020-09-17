Brown Believes Alec Sinkfield is a "Considerably Different Player" in 2020

In 2019, West Virginia finished 128th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards per game. To say the least, there's only one way to go from here, and that's up.

With one game officially in the books, the running game was the talking point for many, and this time, it was all good things. The top two running backs on the depth chart, Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield, each racked up 123 yards against a very vulnerable Eastern Kentucky defense. Although it was an FCS opponent, it was good to see the offense have some resemblance of a running game. Everyone had been waiting for Brown to breakout and be the workhorse out of the backfield, but no one really thought about Sinkfield, who was impressive.