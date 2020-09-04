Expectations for Jarret Doege as WVU's Starting QB

The battle for the starting quarterback job is officially over. On Thursday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced that redshirt junior Jarret Doege will be the team's starter for their season opener next Saturday vs Eastern Kentucky.

Doege beat out redshirt senior Austin Kendall, who won the job out of fall camp a year ago. Kendall played much of the season with an injured hand, but also struggled in the decision making department. Doege gave the Mountaineers an added boost at the tail end of last season although it was not a stark contrast in points and yardage per game.