WVU QB Commit Hearing From Other Schools, but is "All Mountaineer"

Class of 2021 quarterback commit Will "Goose" Crowder has been "hearing from other schools" he tells John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American.

This was expected and honestly, it's a little shocking that his recruitment didn't take off faster than it did. This happens all the time with every recruit, so this isn't something Mountaineer fans should be concerned about. Although others are trying to get him to flip and will continue to try, Crowder is deadlocked on coming to West Virginia.