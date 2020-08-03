WVU Set to Add JUCO Corner?

The West Virginia coaching staff is on the hunt for some veteran secondary help in the 2021 class and could be getting some good news as early as tomorrow. Well, maybe.

Recently, junior college corner Kamal Hadden of Independence C.C. dropped a hint on Twitter that some news will be on the way.

Hadden has not confirmed whether this news will be his decision or a top list of schools, but it almost certainly means something significant with his recruitment is about to happen.

As a freshman in 2019, Hadden recorded 21 tackles, forced three fumbles, eight pass breakups, and one interception for the Indy Pirates. Hadden's recruitment blew up quickly this winter, shortly after his season concluded.

Although the Mountaineers are firmly in the mix, it looks like Kentucky, Auburn, and Arkansas are the favorites to land Hadden.

Hadden also holds offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCF, Washington State, and several others.

