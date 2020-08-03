MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WVU Set to Add JUCO Corner?

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia coaching staff is on the hunt for some veteran secondary help in the 2021 class and could be getting some good news as early as tomorrow. Well, maybe.

Recently, junior college corner Kamal Hadden of Independence C.C. dropped a hint on Twitter that some news will be on the way.

Hadden has not confirmed whether this news will be his decision or a top list of schools, but it almost certainly means something significant with his recruitment is about to happen.

As a freshman in 2019, Hadden recorded 21 tackles, forced three fumbles, eight pass breakups, and one interception for the Indy Pirates. Hadden's recruitment blew up quickly this winter, shortly after his season concluded.

Although the Mountaineers are firmly in the mix, it looks like Kentucky, Auburn, and Arkansas are the favorites to land Hadden.

Hadden also holds offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCF, Washington State, and several others.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Area 304+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jevon Carter's Stats From Win Over Mavericks

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

CHAT: Jevon Carter & WVU Hoops Talk

Schuyler Callihan

by

Christopher Hall

What Is The Plan For College Marching Bands During A COVID-19 Era?

Matthew Stevens

Tony Caridi joins Hoppy Kercheval IN-STUDIO to discuss the Big 12

Christopher Hall

Mountaineer Weekly Awards ⛰

Christopher Hall

CHAT: West Virginia Football Season Talk, Canceled Games + More

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mbyard

Source: Former Defensive GA Expected to Join Houston Staff Monday

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Who is the Best Football Player on Each Big 12 Team?

Zach Lancaster

by

Schuyler Callihan

Jevon Carter's Stats From Win Over Wizards

Schuyler Callihan

Carter puts up 7 points in Suns win over Wizards

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP