12 Mountaineers Earn 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Selections

On Tuesday, The West Virginia baseball team set a program record with 12 selections on the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team released by the Big 12 Conference, besting the previous team-high of eight, set in 2017 and 2020. Eight Mountaineers were selected on the first team, the most since joining the Big 12 in 2013 and four selections on the second team.

WVU First Team Selections

Redshirt sophomore infielder/outfielder Alec Burns (sport management)

Junior outfielder Austin Davis (sport management)

Redshirt junior catcher/outfielder Vince Ippoliti (athletic coaching education)

Junior left-handed pitcher Beau Lowery (mechanical engineering)

Sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick (multidisciplinary studies)

Sophomore outfielder Victor Scott (physical education and kinesiology)

Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Noah Short (finance)

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tim Wynia (general business)

Second Team Selections

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake Carr (sport management)

Junior right-handed pitcher Zach Ottinger (sport management)

Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk (finance)

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters (sport and exercise psychology)

In all, 144 student-athletes were named to this year’s Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team, including 123 on the first team. First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.2 or better GPA, while the second-team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or the two previous semesters, and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

