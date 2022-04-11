Austin Davis Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia right fielder Austin Davis is the Big 12 Conference Baseball Player of the Week.

In four games, Davis batted .688 (11-16), including a home run, a double, and accounted for 10 runs, also swiped two bases on the week to help the Mountaineers obtain a perfect 4-0 record, including sweeping the Big 12 foe, the Baylor Bears for the programs first conference sweep since Texas in 2016.

Austin Davis stealing second base against in West Virginia's 7-5 win over Baylor on Sunday. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Davis is batting .323 on the season and is second in the league with a .455 batting average during league play. His 19 stolen bases on the season ranks second on the team and in the Big 12 only behind teammate Victor Scott (25).

"He's a special player. He's worth the price of a season ticket to watch that guy play," said head coach Randy Mazey following game three of the series sweep over Baylor. "He's a great hitter and he's a great outfielder. He made some unbelievable plays defensively and hit a big homer today. He's just a super dynamic player that's really fun to watch."

Davis and the Mountaineers are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6:00 pm. The matchup will stream on Big 10 Plus.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly