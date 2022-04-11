Skip to main content

Austin Davis Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

West Virginia right fielder Austin Davis named Big 12 Conference Baseball Player of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia right fielder Austin Davis is the Big 12 Conference Baseball Player of the Week. 

In four games, Davis batted .688 (11-16), including a home run, a double, and accounted for 10 runs, also swiped two bases on the week to help the Mountaineers obtain a perfect 4-0 record, including sweeping the Big 12 foe, the Baylor Bears for the programs first conference sweep since Texas in 2016. 

Aust Davis

Austin Davis stealing second base against in West Virginia's 7-5 win over Baylor on Sunday. 

Davis is batting .323 on the season and is second in the league with a .455 batting average during league play. His 19 stolen bases on the season ranks second on the team and in the Big 12 only behind teammate Victor Scott (25). 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He's a special player. He's worth the price of a season ticket to watch that guy play," said head coach Randy Mazey following game three of the series sweep over Baylor. "He's a great hitter and he's a great outfielder. He made some unbelievable plays defensively and hit a big homer today. He's just a super dynamic player that's really fun to watch."

Davis and the Mountaineers are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6:00 pm. The matchup will stream on Big 10 Plus. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_17679363_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

BREAKING: WVU Lands Iowa Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) attempts a free throw in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

WVU Transfer Sean McNeil to Decide Between Six Schools

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Nicco Marchiol
Football

Quick Hits: QB Update, Pair of Transfers Impressing + More

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Hall of Traditions
Football

WVU Announces Mountaineer Academic Incentive Program

By Christopher Hall5 hours ago
USATSI_17756485_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Expresses Interest in Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17151857_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Arkansas State Transfer, Sun Belt Player of the Year to Visit West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
Football

Neal Brown Tabs Standouts from Spring Practice No. 9

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
IMG_1090
Baseball

West Virginia's Quick Start Completes Series Sweep over Baylor

By Christopher Hall21 hours ago