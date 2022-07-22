Austin Davis Transfers Within Big 12

Former West Virginia outfielder Austin Davis has transferred to TCU according to Brian Sakowksi of Perfect Game.

As the Mountaineers' leadoff hitter, Davis hit .330 with 11 doubles and four home runs and swiped 29 bases last season. In conference play, the Orlando, FL native ranked fourth in batting average, batting .392 and seventh in on-base percentage at .466, earning First Team All-Big 12. Of note, Davis was also a Big 12 Honorable mention selection in 2021.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly