Clark Earns NCBWA All-American Honors
Thursday afternoon, West Virginia University senior pitcher Derek Clark was named to the NCBWA All-America Third Team.
In his lone season with the Mountaineers, Clark produced a team-leading 8-3 record with a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts. He also ranked third in the Big 12 Conference with 97.2 innings pitched which included four complete games, second-most in the country, despite missing the first month of the season.
This honor adds to the list of accolades this season for Clark as he was also named All-Big 12 First Team, ABCA All-East Region First Team, and the Tucson Regional Most Outstanding Player.
Clark becomes the 10th Mountaineer to be named an All-American by the NCBWA. It is also the third consecutive season that WVU has had an NCBWA All-American after Trey Braithwaite was named to the third team in 2022 and JJ Wetherholt earned a first-team spot in 2023.
Overall, Clark is the 27th Mountaineer to be named an All-American, totaling 64 All-America accolades from all publications, 35 of which came in the Randy Mazey era from 2013-24.