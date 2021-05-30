Sports Illustrated home
Countdown to Kickoff: No. 98 Jim Gray

We take a look at former West Virginia defensive tackle, No. 98 Jim Gray
Author:
Publish date:

We are 99 days away from the West Virginia Mountaineers 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As we countdown to kickoff by jersey numbers, we take a look back and highlight some of the Mountaineer greats ever to wear the old gold and blue.

Jim Gray

The West Mifflin, PA native played under head coach Don Nehlen from 1988-1991, accumulating 128 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 12 sacks throughout his career. 

Jim Gray

On three occasions. Gray recorded a career-high 1.5 against Rutgers (Nov. 10, 1990), Virginia Tech (Oct. 5, 1991), Boston College (Oct. 19, 1991). 

Jim Gray

Gray was 2-1-1 versus Pitt. 

Jim Gray
