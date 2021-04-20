Gold and Blue Spring Game Information

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. A portion of the proceeds will once again benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

The stadium will operate at approximately 25% capacity as part of the health, safety, and wellness measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All fans should self-evaluate prior to arriving to the stadium. Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician.

Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Regardless of vaccination status, fans must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in order to enter the stadium. Face coverings should always be worn while fans are inside the stadium with the temporary exception of when eating and drinking. Face shields should only be worn in combination with a face mask. Fans should provide their own face coverings.

Regardless of vaccination status, fans are asked to practice physical distancing at all times whether that’s in the ticket lines, at the gates, in line at concessions or restrooms, and while in the seating areas.

All gates will open for entry, starting at noon. All seating is reserved and no general admission seating is available. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for $10 each online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. All tickets will be delivered via mobile ticketing. Tickets will primarily be available in blocks of two and four seats together. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online and in advance to avoid lines at the ticket windows on game day.

For more information, visit WVUsports.com/mobiletickets.

Mountaineer Kids Club members are able to obtain free admission to attend the WVU Gold-Blue Game. To reserve and purchase parent/family member tickets, call the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU-GAME. Of note, these tickets cannot be reserved online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, assigned seats will be provided for all tickets, including free tickets and purchased tickets. Adult tickets must be purchased at the same time as reserving free MKC tickets to ensure the seats are together.

All parking for cars is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and there will not be official “game day” parking staff on duty. Tailgating will not be allowed in the game day parking lots operated by WVU Athletics. The no tailgating policy will be strictly enforced. RV parking will not be available for the game.

There will not be available parking in the Silver and Teal Lots. ADA parking will be in the Teal Lot.

The following blue lot (east side) parking lots are available for parking for this year’s Gold-Blue Game: F1, F2, F3, F4, D, and E. The following blue lot (west side) parking lots are available: A1, A2, and B1. All parking lots will open at noon on Saturday.

The center and west lots of the large Blue hospital parking areas (hospital parking lots C1-C10) are reserved for hospital parking only and will not be available.

The PRT/shuttles will not be operational.

Concession stands will be open and offer a limited, pre-packaged menu. No coolers will be allowed in the stadium. Beer sales will conclude at the beginning of the second half.

Designated smoking areas will NOT be available.

Renovations continue on the Milan Puskar Center and the Hall of Traditions remains closed but is expected to open in the fall of 2021. Fans are reminded of the stadium clear bag policy and that umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium.

The Gold-Blue Game, slated to be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, will conclude WVU's spring football drills. Once again this year, there will not be an autograph session following the game.

