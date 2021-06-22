Sports Illustrated home
Hampton Earns Freshman All-American Honors

WVU freshman lefty Ben Hampton achieves Freshman All-American status
On Monday, West Virginia University Freshman left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton was named to the 2021 Perfect Game/Rawlings Freshman All-American Second Team.

The De Pere, Wisconsin, native finished the season 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA and 47 strikeouts. He appeared in 14 games, including 10 starts, and tossing 54.0 innings.

Ben Hampton

Hampton, who also was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team last month, was one of six players from the Big 12 to be selected to the squad. He becomes WVU’s third Freshman All-American in the last two seasons, joining left-handed pitcher Jake Carr and catcher/infielder Matt McCormick, who were each named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in 2020.

In all, 10 Mountaineers have garnered Freshman All-America honors in program history.

