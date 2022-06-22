Holbrook Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal swiped one of West Virginia's leading hitters on Tuesday. Sources told Mountaineers Now Mountaineers' catcher/designated hitter McGwire Holbrook entered the transfer portal.

West Virginia designated hitter/catcher McGwire Holbrook rounds third following one of his six home runs on the season. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

The sophomore was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team after hitting .327 and was second on the team in doubles (14) homeruns (6) and RBIs (43). Additionally, he had 13 multi-hit games and hitting streaks of 10 and nine games throughout the season.

Holbrook was limited to just 13 games after suffering a season-ending injury in April but made eight starts and hit .267 with a home run and three RBI in 30 at-bats, highlighted by three hits against Marshall on April 14 with a walk and a run on the night.

The Orlando, Fl native has three years of eligibility remaining.

