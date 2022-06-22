Skip to main content

Holbrook Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia slugger McGwire Holbrook enters the portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal swiped one of West Virginia's leading hitters on Tuesday. Sources told Mountaineers Now Mountaineers' catcher/designated hitter McGwire Holbrook entered the transfer portal.

McGwire Holbrook

West Virginia designated hitter/catcher McGwire Holbrook rounds third following one of his six home runs on the season. 

The sophomore was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team after hitting .327 and was second on the team in doubles (14) homeruns (6) and RBIs (43). Additionally, he had 13 multi-hit games and hitting streaks of 10 and nine games throughout the season. 

Holbrook was limited to just 13 games after suffering a season-ending injury in April but made eight starts and hit .267 with a home run and three RBI in 30 at-bats, highlighted by three hits against Marshall on April 14 with a walk and a run on the night.

The Orlando, Fl native has three years of eligibility remaining. 

