Hussey, Wallace Selected to Northwoods League All-Star Teams

On Friday, the Northwoods League announced the rosters for the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game, featuring a pair of Mountaineers squaring off against one another, sophomore Grant Hussey representing the Great Lakes Division and junior Landon Wallace out of the Great Plains Division.

Grant Hussey is hitting .291 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 RBIs in 27 games for the Fon du Lac Dock Spiders. The Washington, WV native led the Mountaineers last season with 11 home runs while holding a .244 batting average and had 35 RBIs on the year.

West Virginia first baseman Grant Hussey sliding safely home. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Landon Wallace, a Nevada transfer, is hitting .325 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 RBIs in 29 games for the La Crosse Loggers. Last season at Nevada, he Batted .313 with eight doubles, a triple, and five home runs, and had a slugging percentage of .459.

The Northwest League

The Northwest League valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, more than 280 NWL Alumni have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (NYM), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and 2019/2021 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and 2021 All-Star, MLB Gold Glove winner and 2019 Second Team All-MLB shortstop Marcus Semien (TEX) .

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly