Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Womens Basketball

Minor League Baseball in West Virginia Approaching Hard Times

Schuyler Callihan

Within the last month, there have been numerous rumblings about the possibility of major league baseball making some dramatic shifts with its minor league system. 

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has made a bevy of changes to the game in his short four years leading the cooperation. Many of these changes have not been pleasing to the traditional baseball fan. Such as being able to challenge an umpire's call, potential "shot clock" for pitchers to deliver a pitch and several other things that would take the strategic part of the game away. 

However, all of that has been put on the back-burner as many minor league affiliates are being threatened of their existence. 

Three West Virginia-based clubs were named in a long list of teams released by the New York Times that could dissolve. Those clubs being the West Virginia Power (Charleston), Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays. The newest minor league affiliate, the West Virginia Black Bears, were not listed on the initial list. The Black Bears have by far, the best facility of the West Virginia clubs, sharing that facility with West Virginia University - which is a big factor as to why they are not being mentioned.

West Virginia has never had the best economy and limited resources may deem it difficult to support a low tier professional franchise, but the people in the state want baseball to stay and the state itself needs it to stay. 

West Virginia senator Joe Manchin released a statement regarding the situation.

“I will do everything I can to protect minor league baseball in West Virginia because many of these teams have been pillars of the community for decades. I’m contacting everyone I know in the MLB to ask them to consider the consequences of scrapping our local teams. Our national pastime has a rich history in West Virginia, and for generations, minor league baseball has brought our communities together and introduced countless youth to the sport. They need to understand the negative economic impact that this will have on our communities and that West Virginians have a true love for the game."

This not only hurts the state of West Virginia, but hurts the rich history of some other clubs around the country that have been around for decades. If this does go through, upwards of 40 minor league teams will be forced to go independent which will ultimately spell the end for many teams.  

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Let's hope West Virginia can keep as many organizations as possible. Would be very beneficial to the state's economy

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Schuyler Callihan

This is a big addition for #WVU. What are your thoughts?

9 0

BREAKING: Oklahoma State Starting QB Ruled Out for Remainder of Season

Schuyler Callihan
3 0

The Cowboys will have a new starting quarterback this week in Morgantown

West Virginia dominates Butler in NCAA tournament first round, 5-1

Quinn Burkitt
0

Mountaineers stun Butler in first round of NCAA tournament

Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs N. Colorado

14 0

WVU Unveils Uniform for Senior Day

Schuyler Callihan
0

This Saturday will be the last time 22 seniors will play at Mountaineer Field

Neal Brown Hands Out 'Player of the Week' Awards at Tuesday Press Conference

Zach Campbell
2 0

Neal Brown Announces Players of the Week in Mountaineers Big 12 Road Victory over Kansas State

WATCH: Interview with WVU Commit David Vincent-Okoli

Schuyler Callihan
0

West Virginia athlete commit David Vincent-Okoli stops by to chat with us in Studio 33

WVU Women Dominate Coppin State on Education Day

Matt Albright
0

An early morning game for the Mountaineers leads to big win

2021 Tight End Says "It was Hard to Sleep" Following West Virginia Offer

Schuyler Callihan
0

Another opportunity for a WVU legacy as Trigg receives news of offer

Gabe Osabuohien Ruled Eligible to play for 2019-20 Season

Christopher Hall
1 0

Arkansas Transfer Gabe Osabuohien was ruled eligible to play for Bob Huggins and his WVU Mountaineers this season