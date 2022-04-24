Mountaineers Deliver Some Payback to No. 9 Red Raiders
The West Virginia Mountaineers (24-14, 7-5) came away with a huge game three victory over the ninth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (29-14, 9-6) Sunday afternoon 15-4, ensuring the win with a 10-run ninth inning.
West Virginia dropped the first two games of the series in a doubleheader on Saturday by a combined score of 19-7 and tallied just seven hits and was mercy-ruled after eight innings in game two with a 12-2 loss. In the win on Sunday, the Mountaineers racked up their 15 runs on 18 hits.
The Mountaineers grabbed the early advantage after Austin Davis led off the game with a double down the left field line, then stole second before J.J. Wetherhold delivered an RBI single. Wetherhold advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Victor Scott and McGwire Holbrook dropped in single into centerfield, scoring Wetherholt for the 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
An RBI double in the bottom of the third and fourth by the Red Raiders tied the game at 2
In the fifth, Austin Davis led off the inning with a base hit to centerfield, then Wetherhold hit the hole on the right side, placing runners at the corners. Victor Scott scored Davis on a sacrifice ground ball before an RBI double from Braden Barry down the left field line and Grant Hussey brought around Barry with a single to cap off a three run fifth and reclaiming the lead, 5-2.
Cole Stilwell homered in the bottom of the inning to cut into the WVU lead and delivered an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh to get the Red Raiders within a run.
West Virginia ran away with the game in the ninth. Austin Davis collected hits four and five with two RBIs on a double and a single while J.J. Wetherholt scored Davis on a single and a double. Ean Smith highlighted the inning with a grand slam as West Virginia accumulated 10 runs on eight hits and salvaged the series with a 15-4 decision.
Smith led the Mountaineers with four RBIs, Davis delivered a team-leading five hits, three were doubles, and J.J. Wetherhold was 4-5 with three RBIs.
