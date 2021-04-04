Mountaineers Walloped in Stillwater

The West Virginia Mountaineers went through 10 pitchers in a 21-11 series-deciding loss to the No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday evening. They combined for 11 walks and seven hit batters and allowed 13 hits in the 10-point loss while leaving 11 runners stranded.

The Mountaineers held a 3-0 lead through 2.5 innings after a two-out RBI single in the first from Vincent Ippoliti, and Paul McIntosh launched a two-run home run in the top of the third.

However, after starting pitcher Ben Hampton gave up a single, a double, and walk to load the bases, West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey tapped in Carlson Reed before calling to the bullpen three more times as the Cowboys put up 10 runs in the third to take a commanding 10-3 lead.

West Virginia got three runs back in the top of the fourth, but Oklahoma State answered with two more runs. The Mountaineers produced another run in the fifth, but again the Cowboys put two more on the board in the bottom of the inning. Despite West Virginia scoring six straight innings, that could not cool off the Oklahoma State bats as the Cowboys answered every inning and ended the game in the bottom of the eight with the 10-run mercy rule that’s only applied on the last game of a three-game series.

The Mountaineers are back in action Tuesday as they travel north for the Backyard Brawl to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers, with the first pitch set for 3:00 pm EST at Charles L. Cost Field.

