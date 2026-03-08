No. 23 West Virginia Explodes for 16 Runs to Rout Columbia, Secure Series

The No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3) hammered the Columbia Lions (2-7) for a series deciding 16-1 win Sunday afternoon. Sophomore Matt Ineich led the Mountaineers at the plate with a pair of hits and six RBI and senior starting pitcher Maxx Yehl recorded his second win of the season with a career-high nine strikeouts.

West Virginia took a commanding lead with a six-run second inning. With one out and runners standing on second and third, senior Sean Smith ripped an RBI single to left field. Columbia fifth-year starting pitcher Jack Korthas issued walks to juniors Armani Guzman and Tyrus Hall to plate the second run of the game before Ineich went opposite field for his first career grand slam and a 6-0 advantage.

After Columbia sophomore Jackson Brewer collected his fourth RBI of the series on a fielder’s choice in the top of the third, Ineich brought in a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame, slicing a line drive to left field for an 8-1 lead.

Guzman added a run in the fourth after senior Brodie Kresser singled to left field, and senior Brock Wills was beaned by a pitch and Smith received a four-pitch walk to load the bases and hit a sacrifice fly ball to centerfield.

Sophomore Gavin Kely and senior Paul Schoenfeld hit back-to-back singles in the fifth, placing runners at the corners and an attempted double steal scored Kelly for a 10-1 lead.

Yehl tossed six innings and allowed just one run on five hits and registered a career-high nine strikeout, upping his season strikeout total to 21.

The Mountaineers put two runs on the board in the seventh when Columbia fifth-year reliever Koby Seelig walked five consecutive WVU hitters for a 12-1 advantage.

In the eighth, freshman Zahir Barjam recorded his first hit as a Mountaineer and Guzman followed with a double down the left field line. Freshman Mazey worked a full count walk and a wild pitch on ball four scored Barjam. Freshman Colton Sims collected his third RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Senior Brodie Kresser capped his outstanding weekend with a two-RBI single deep in the whole to short for a pair of RBI as the Mountaineers cruised to a 16-1 decision.

West Virginia is back in action Tuesday afternoon at Kendrick Family Ballpark to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.