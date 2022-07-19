Skip to main content

Trey Braithwaite Drafted by the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds selected West Virginia reliever Trey Braithwaite in the 2022 MLB Draft

West Virginia reliever Trey Braithwaite was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the sixteenth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday afternoon. 

Braithwaite finished the 2022 season 3-0 and tied for third in the Big 12 with eight saves in 21 appearances. The Navy transfer ended with 1.70 ERA and 36 strikeouts on the year to earn a First Team All-Big 12 Conference selection. Additionally, he appeared on the Stopper of the Year midseason watchlist.

Trey Braithwaite

West Virginia releiver Trey Braithwaite.

In four seasons at Navy, he became the program’s all-time leader in career saves with 17 and a two-time All-Patriot Legue selection. 

