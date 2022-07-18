Skip to main content

Victor Scott Drafted by the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals selected West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott in the 2022 MLB Draft.

On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals selected West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott in the fifth round (pick 157) of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. 

Scott broke the WVU program record in stolen bases last season with a Big 12 Conference-high 38 stolen bases while also hitting a team-best 47 RBI's and setting career-highs in batting average (.278), home runs (6), slugging percentage (.454) and doubles (17).

Victor Scott

West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott.

The Powder Springs, Georgia blanketed the outfield with his speed, making the exceptional seem routine and robbing hitters of what should have been extra base hits. 

Scott batted .254 for his Mountaineer career with 20 doubles, six triples, 11 homeruns and 62 stolen bases. 

Scott has two years of eligibility remaining if he decides to continue his career at the collegiate level. 

