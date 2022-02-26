Skip to main content

WATCH: WVU Centerfielder Victor Scott Robs Home Run

West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott robs potential game-winning home run

In game one of a three-game series against Charlotte, centerfielder Victor Scott robbed Will Butcher of the potential game-winning home run. 

The West Virginia Mountaineers had just tied the game at four with a two-run eighth inning. Preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection, reliever Jacob Watters took the mound in the bottom half of the inning, and on the first pitch, Will Butcher drove the ball to deep centerfield as Scott tracked the ball, timed his jump and robbed the home run. Watters remained unscathed through the inning.

West Virginia scored a run in the ninth on a squeeze play, with the bunt laid down by Scott, as the Mountaineers took game one from Charlotte 5-4. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Victor Scott
Baseball

WATCH: WVU Centerfielder Victor Scott Robs Home Run

By Christopher Hall
48 seconds ago
Austin Davis
Baseball

West Virginia Rallies to Take Game One from Charlotte

By Christopher Hall
10 minutes ago
Josh Chandler-Semedo
Football

BREAKING: WVU Starting Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
3 hours ago
Carlson Reed
Baseball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting Lineup vs Charlotte

By Schuyler Callihan
4 hours ago
Victor Scott - WVU Baseball
Baseball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to Keep its Momentum vs. Charlotte

By Christopher Hall
4 hours ago
USATSI_17615937_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Quick Hits: Huggs Hits Recruiting Trail, Discusses Postseason Possibilities, Freshmen + More

By Schuyler Callihan
4 hours ago
West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins looks on before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Texas

By Christopher Hall
4 hours ago
USATSI_17727162_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins Gives Injury Update on Kedrian Johnson

By Schuyler Callihan
4 hours ago