WATCH: WVU Centerfielder Victor Scott Robs Home Run

In game one of a three-game series against Charlotte, centerfielder Victor Scott robbed Will Butcher of the potential game-winning home run.

The West Virginia Mountaineers had just tied the game at four with a two-run eighth inning. Preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection, reliever Jacob Watters took the mound in the bottom half of the inning, and on the first pitch, Will Butcher drove the ball to deep centerfield as Scott tracked the ball, timed his jump and robbed the home run. Watters remained unscathed through the inning.

West Virginia scored a run in the ninth on a squeeze play, with the bunt laid down by Scott, as the Mountaineers took game one from Charlotte 5-4.

