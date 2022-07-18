Skip to main content

Watters Drafted by the Athletics

West Virginia starting pitcher Jacob Watters was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 2022 MLB Draft

On Monday, the Oakland Athletics selected West Virginia starting pitcher Jacob Watters in the fourth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. 

Watters appeared on the Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List but in need, made the transition to day one weekend starter by the start of Big 12 Conference play. He ended the season 3-7 with a 6.22 ERA and 75 strikeouts, including a career-high 15 strikeouts against Texas. The Rocky Gap, Virginia native holds a 5.27 ERA at WVU with a 7-8 record and 139 strikeouts. 

Jacob Watters

West Virginia pitcher Jacob Watters.

He's made two appearances for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League over the summer, allowing two runs and striking out nine in six innings of work. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watters has two years of eligibility remaining and has the option to return to compete at the collegiate level. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 1.06.22 PM
Recruiting

2023 WR Jaren Hamilton Drops Top Schools

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
hamilton-maurice-27121-7
Football

Freshmen Faces: OL Maurice Hamilton Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-18T112314.584
Football

JT Daniels Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Untitled design - 2022-07-18T093621.282
Big 12

MAILBAG: Replacing Erik Martin, Best Virginia's Last Roster Spot, Realignment + More

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
Ben Hampton
Baseball

Hampton Earns CCBL All-Star Selection

By Christopher Hall21 hours ago
USATSI_18709163_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Miles McBride's Stats from the NBA Summer League Championship

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
katarincic-charlie-97735-6
Football

Freshmen Faces: OL Charlie Katarincic Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 17, 2022