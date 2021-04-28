Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Watters Earns Spot on Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List

West Virginia pitcher Jacob Watters nominated as one of the top relievers in the country
On Wednesday, West Virginia sophomore right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters was selected to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The Rocky Gap, Virginia, native is 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 11 appearances for the Mountaineers this season. In 14.2 innings of work, he has allowed just three runs (two earned) on eight hits with 30 strikeouts. Watters also has registered a pair of saves this spring.

Overall, opponents are hitting just .160 against the reliever.

Watters is the third WVU pitcher featured on the Stopper of the Year Watch List since 2018, joining Braden Zarbnisky (2018) and Sam Kessler (2019). The 16th-annual award recognizes college baseball’s top relief pitchers. In all, 65 players appeared on the midseason list, including five from the Big 12.

The NCBWA will announce the award’s finalists on Wednesday, June 9, with the winner being named on Saturday, June 19, at the 2021 College World Series.

West Virginia returns to Morgantown to begin an 11-game homestand at Monongalia County Ballpark on Friday night against No. 5 TCU. The three-game, conference series runs from April 30-May 2, featuring a 6:30 p.m. ET, start time on Friday night. Saturday and Sunday’s games are slated to begin at 2 p.m., and 1 p.m., respectively.

