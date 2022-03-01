West Virginia Breaks into the Top 25

At 5-2, the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team is beginning to pick up votes in some of the national polls and cracked Perfect Game's Top 25 at No. 25. The Mountaineers also received six votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll placing them 43rd, and also garnered votes in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Poll (NCBWA).

West Virginia opened the season in the Baseball at the Beach Invitational located in Conway, SC, hosted by Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers defeated Central Michigan 13-8 on opening day, brushed aside Kent State the following day 8-3 and shut out CMU 10-0 on day three before falling to the host team 9-7 on the final day of the event.

The Mountaineers traveled to Charlotte last weekend and picked up a 2-1 series win over the Charlotte 49ers. West Virginia rallied to grab game one from the 49ers 5-4 before the two programs were forced to play a doubleheader on Saturday due to expected inclement weather for Sunday's originally-scheduled series finale. WVU won the first game of the doubleheader but fell short of another comeback 5-4.

West Virginia takes on Canisius for the season-opener on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 3:00 pm and will be streaming on ESPN+.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly