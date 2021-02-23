Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
West Virginia Drops in Latest D1Baseball.com Rankings

After splitting the season-opening series against the Georgia State Panthers, the West Virginia University Mountaineers fell from No. 14 to 23rd in this week's edition of D1baseball.com's top 25. 

The first two games of the series took 10 innings before deciding the outcome. West Virginia took game one after Vincent Ippoliti hit a two-run home run in the top of the tenth to lift the Mountaineers to a 5-3 win. 

Then, in game two, a walk-off RBI single in the tenth knotted the series at two in the first game of a doubleheader, but in the second game of the doubleheader, the Panthers put up 11 runs in the first inning to coast to a 20-4 victory. However, West Virginia bounced back on Sunday to even the series 2-2 with a 3-2 decision. 

West Virginia is back in action Friday (Feb. 26) in Conway, SC, for the Coastal Carolina University Baseball Tournament against Kennesaw State. Then, on Saturday, the Mountaineers take on Coastal Carolina before facing Bryant on Sunday.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

1. Ole Miss (3-0)

2. Arkansas (3-0)

3. Vanderbilt (2-0)

4. Louisville (3-0)

5. Mississippi State (2-1)

6. Miami (2-1)

7. Florida (1-2)

8. UCLA (1-2)

9. UC Santa Barbara (2-1)

10. Texas Tech (0-3)

11. LSU (2-1)

12. Virginia (2-1)

13. NC State (2-0)

14. TCU (1-2)

15. Georgia Tech (2-1)

16. Wake Forest (2-1)

17. South Carolina (3-0)

18. Tennessee (3-0)

19. Texas (0-3)

20. Oklahoma State (2-0)

21. Auburn (3-0)

22. East Carolina (3-0)

23. West Virginia (2-2)

24 Florida State (2-1)

25 Duke (2-1)

