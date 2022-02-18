West Virginia Pounds Central Michigan on Opening Day

Conway, SC - A pair of freshmen, Grant Hussey and J.J. Wetherholt, combined for a grand slam, a home run and eight RBIs to lead the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) in a 13-8 season-opening win over the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) in the Bash at the Beach Invitational Friday afternoon.

"You never know how the first game of the year is going to go," said West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey. "That game couldn't have gone better. We got out to a big lead early, had some freshmen step up – guys that we're going to have to count on – and with a big lead, you get a chance to get some other guys in the game to get their feet wet."

In his first collegiate at-bat, Wetherholt (3-5, Double) put the Mountaineers on the board with a solo home run in the top of the first inning, while Hussey (1-4) delivered a grand slam in his second collegiate at-bat to give the Mountaineers a 7-2 lead in the third.

West Virginia leadoff hitter Austin Davis went 3-5, coming away with a double and two RBIs, while Wetherholt led Victor Scott was 2-3 on the day as well as a couple of walks.

Ten Mountaineers took the mound this afternoon. Carlson Reed got the start and went two and a third, striking out four but gave up the lead in the second after surrendering two runs and opening the door for Beau Lowery, who grabbed the win after pitching a clean one a third.

West Virginia allowed six runs in the final two innings, but Navy transfer Trey Braithwaite came in with two on and two outs and closed the door on any comeback., striking out Zach Lechnir, and forcing designated hitter Chris Monroe into a double play.

The Mountaineers are back in action Saturday morning to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 11:00.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly