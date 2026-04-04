West Virginia Rallies from 8 Runs Back, Evens Series with UCF

The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers (21-6, 8-3) were down 10-2 heading to the bottom of the sixth, but scored 9 unanswered runs to upend the No. 23rd UCF Knights (19-9, 9-2) Saturday afternoon 11-10.

West Virginia grabbed the early edge after junior Armani Guzman hit a leadoff single to centerfield. The junior stole second and advanced to third on a groundball to first from senior Paul Schoenfeld before Senior Seam Smith hit a hard ground ball that ate up UCF redshirt senior third baseman Braden Calise, allowing Guzman to score for the 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first.

After West Virginia starting pitcher Maxx Yehl threw three scoreless innings, the Knights bats started to come alive. Junior Andrew Williamson hit a leadoff double in the fourth and senior John Smith III lined an RBI double to the left field wall to tie the game. Zak Skinner followed with a single through the right side, placing runners at the corners. Redshirt senior brought a run across with a groundball to third and senior Landon Moran capped the three-run fourth win an RBI single centerfield for a 3-1 lead.

Smith hit a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit one.

Yehl loaded the bases to begin the fifth, prompting WVU head coach Steve Sabins to call reliever Reese Bassinger from the bullpen. On the 0-1 pitch, Smith dropped a two-RBI single in left field. Then, with tow outs, Moran singled back up the middle for his second RBI of the day and a 6-2 UCF lead.

Mac Stiffler took the mound for the Mountaineers in the sixth. After the sophomore loaded the bases, he Knights scratched a run on a wild pitch. Smith delivered another RBI single, and following redshirt sophomore reliever Bryson Thacker entered the game, redshirt senior Zak Skinner lined an RBI single to left field before senior DeAmez Ross concluded the four-run sixth with an infield RBI single for a 10-2 lead.

West Virginia sophomore Matt Ineich cut the deficit to six in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run.

The Mountaineers closed the gap to three in the seventh when senior Ben Lumsden worked a leadoff walk and freshman Matthew Robaugh singled to put two aboard. Guzman singled back up the middle to score one and sophomore Gavin Kelly one-hopped an RBI double off the left field wall.

West Virginia loaded the bases in the ninth and with one out, Ineich ripped a deep drive to right field off the glove of Williamson to score two. The bases were reloaded with two outs and senior Matthew Graveline lined a two-RBI double back up the middle to complete the comeback with an 11-2 decision.