WVU Athletic Department Suspends Events

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Athletic department announced they are suspending all events through March 22nd. 

WVU Athletic Department Release

West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced today that the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will suspend all upcoming athletic events through March 22.

This announcement will cancel the upcoming baseball series at Texas Tech, Friday’s home gymnastics meet against Maryland and Kentucky as well as the Big 12 Conference Gymnastics Championships that were scheduled for March 21 in the WVU Coliseum. The suspension will also affect scheduled events for WVU tennis, track and golf.

No team or recruiting travel will be permitted during the timeframe, and no recruiting visits official or unofficial will be permitted to campus. The department will reevaluate the situation daily leading into the March 22 deadline.

“I want our student-athletes, coaches and fans to be safe and for our department to follow the recommendations of the medical professionals. This is a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our University, community, teams and support staff,” Lyons said. “The situation is fluid and we will monitor it daily to make the best decisions for all involved.”

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Baylor

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

Lyons, Huggins and Carey Comment on Tournament Cancellations

WVU AD Shane Lyons and head coaches Bob Huggins and Mike Carey issue comments following the cancellations of the Big 12 Tournaments

Christopher Hall

Could West Virginia's Season be Over?

The Big 12 basketball conference tournament has been canceled, what's next?

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Big 12 Cancels Conference Tournament Amid COVID-19

West Virginia's basketball season could potentially be finished

Schuyler Callihan

Brown Addresses the Media Following Coronavirus Fallout

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown took to the podium following Coronavirus cancellations

Christopher Hall

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Oklahoma

What will it take for West Virginia to defeat Oklahoma and advance?

John Pentol

Mountaineer Maven Big 12 Tournament Predictions for West Virginia

Our staff predicts how far the Mountaineers will go

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's Updated Odds to Win the Big 12 Tournament, National Championship

The Mountaineers look to get hot at the right time in order to cut down the nets in March

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: NCAA Announces Limited Attendance at Events

NCAA limiting fans for events

Christopher Hall

Jevon Carter Loads Up the Box Score in Suns Loss

Jevon Carter played 23 minutes in Tuesday night's loss to the Trailblazers

Anthony G. Halkias

