WVU Athletic Department Suspends Events

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Athletic department announced they are suspending all events through March 22nd.

WVU Athletic Department Release

West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced today that the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will suspend all upcoming athletic events through March 22.

This announcement will cancel the upcoming baseball series at Texas Tech, Friday’s home gymnastics meet against Maryland and Kentucky as well as the Big 12 Conference Gymnastics Championships that were scheduled for March 21 in the WVU Coliseum. The suspension will also affect scheduled events for WVU tennis, track and golf.

No team or recruiting travel will be permitted during the timeframe, and no recruiting visits official or unofficial will be permitted to campus. The department will reevaluate the situation daily leading into the March 22 deadline.

“I want our student-athletes, coaches and fans to be safe and for our department to follow the recommendations of the medical professionals. This is a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our University, community, teams and support staff,” Lyons said. “The situation is fluid and we will monitor it daily to make the best decisions for all involved.”