WVU Explodes for Six-Run Third, Cruises Past Kennesaw State 12-4 in Series Opener

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-1) seized momentum early with a six-run third inning and cruised to a 12-4 win in the first game of a three-game series against the Kennesaw State Owls (4-4) Friday night.

West Virginia senior Brock Wills broke the scoreless game in the third with a leadoff homer run well over the right field wall. Then, with the bases loaded, sophomore Gavin Kelly ripped a two RBI double down the left field line. Junior Armani Guzman followed with single through the right side of infield to bring in a pair of runs before senior Paul Schoenfeld capped the six-run third inning with a line drive to centerfield for an RBI single and a 6-0 advantage.

The Mountaineers reloaded the bases in the sixth, senior Matthew Graveline collected his 10th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly ball to right field. Schoenfeld brought in a run after one-hopping a ground ball over first base into right field for an 8-0 lead.

West Virginia starting pitcher Dawson Montesa tossed six scoreless innings before the Owls put a run on the board, following a solo home run from sophomore Jackson Bradfield. The junior right-hander went seven innings and posted a season-high 11 strikeouts on the night for his second win of the season.

West Virginia added four runs in the eighth inning when sophomore Matt Ineich ignited the big inning with a leadoff single. Senior Ben Lumsden delivered a pinch-hit RBI double to right centerfield before Schoenfeld recorded his third RBI of the evening with a double to left centerfield. A wild pitch scratched another run across then a pinch-hit RBI from freshman Matthew Robaugh for a 12-1 lead.

Right-hander Bryson Hoff to the mound for the Mountaineers in the eight for his first appearance of the season. The sophomore allowed two hits before notching his first strikeout of the season. WVU head coach Steve Sabins called in the right-handed sophomore Mac Stiffler to record the final out. However, Kennesaw senior Jamarie Brooks hit his first home run of the season on a three-run blast to put the score at 12-4 in favor of West Virginia.

Stiffler recorded the final three outs of the game with three strikeouts as the Mountaineers captured the 12-4 decision.

West Virginia aims to secure the series in game two against Kennesaw State Saturday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.