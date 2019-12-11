Mountaineer Maven
WVU Finishes with Third Consecutive Top 40 Signing Class

Schuyler Callihan

December is a busy, hectic month for football recruiting with the contact period, official visit weekends and the early signing period. But today, we take a pause from the beat that is football recruiting and dive into West Virginia's 2020 baseball signing class.

The Mountaineers signed 13 players in this recruiting cycle and is one that the skipper, Randy Mazey is excited about. "We're extremely excited about our third top-40 class in a row," Mazey said in a press release by the WVU athletic department. "I can't say enough about the work coaches Steve Sabins, Mark Ginther, and Zach Bargeron have put in to assemble this group. This talented class is a product of their hard work and commitment to making this program one of the best in the country." 

Below are the signees of the class. By clicking on each players name, you can view their full scouting report provided by Perfect Game.

IF/OF/RHP Ben Abernathy - Warrior, AL

OF Braden Barry - Louisville, KY

INF William Bean - Great Falls, VA

INF Richard Benitez - Miami, FL

INF/RHP Nathan Blasick- Halifax, PA

RHP Tyler Chadwick - Marshall, WI

RHP Justin Clark - Tampa, FL

LHP Ben Hampton - De Pere, WI

C McGwire Holbrook - Orlando, FL

LHP Ethan Jones - Wesley Chapel, FL

INF Michael Kluska - White Sulphur Springs, WV

RHP Carlson Reed - Marietta, GA

LHP Trevor Sharp - Inwood, WV

In the press release, head coach Randy Mazey talked about each player and what they add to the program, which you can find here.

