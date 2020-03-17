MountaineerMaven
WVU Issues Ticket Refund Policy

Christopher Hall

As issued by the West Virginia Communications department:


MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 17, 2020) - Due to the ongoing developments related to COVID-19, the Big 12 Conference announced on Friday, March 13 that all conference and nonconference competitions are canceled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.

As a result, the Mountaineer Ticket Office will be issuing full refunds to all fans who purchased tickets through the Mountaineer Ticket Office for the impacted WVU events.

Fans who paid via credit card or check will not need to request a refund for any of the canceled events; credit card purchases will be automatically refunded to the card used for the original purchase within seven to 10 business days. Refunds for purchases made via check could take up to six weeks to process.

Fans who purchased tickets with cash should email their information to the Mountaineer Ticket Office at WVUGAME@mail.wvu.edu. A Mountaineer Ticket Office representative will follow up with each customer to initiate the refund process.

