WVU, Marshall Rescheduled

On Monday, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Marshall Thundeing Herd that was initially scheduled for Wednesday March 23 has been moved up to Tuesday March 22nd with the first pitch set for 6:30.

Tickets are still available at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum or on game day at the ballpark's box office. Fans will have the opportunity to play Baseball Bingo with prizes available. It’s also Dollar Night, with all tickets and select concessions available for just $1.

Fans with tickets to the originally-scheduled matchup on March 23 will be good at the gate on Tuesday. Fans who are unable to attend Tuesday's re-scheduled game can exchange them for tickets to a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineer Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

WVU is 50-25 all-time against Marshall. The in-state foes met three times last season, with the Mountaineers winning twice. In all, West Virginia has won 10 of the last 11 meetings against the Herd.

The Mountaineers (10-8) enter the matchup on a 21-game win streak in midweek, home games, dating back to April 3, 2017.

