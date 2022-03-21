Skip to main content

WVU, Marshall Rescheduled

West Virginia and Marshall will meet on Tuesday

On Monday, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Marshall Thundeing Herd that was initially scheduled for Wednesday March 23 has been moved up to Tuesday March 22nd with the first pitch set for 6:30.

Tickets are still available at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum or on game day at the ballpark's box office. Fans will have the opportunity to play Baseball Bingo with prizes available. It’s also Dollar Night, with all tickets and select concessions available for just $1.

Fans with tickets to the originally-scheduled matchup on March 23 will be good at the gate on Tuesday. Fans who are unable to attend Tuesday's re-scheduled game can exchange them for tickets to a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineer Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

WVU is 50-25 all-time against Marshall. The in-state foes met three times last season, with the Mountaineers winning twice. In all, West Virginia has won 10 of the last 11 meetings against the Herd.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mountaineers (10-8) enter the matchup on a 21-game win streak in midweek, home games, dating back to April 3, 2017.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_13785776_168388579_lowres
Basketball

A Look at How WVU Transfers Performed at Their New Schools

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-21 at 10.22.04 AM
Recruiting

WVU Offers Top 50 Recruit After Decommitting from Xavier

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
IMG_9431
Baseball

West Virginia Drops Series Against Campbell

By Christopher Hall21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 4.09.14 PM
Recruiting

In Huggins' Search for Rebounding, WVU Offers 6'10" 270-lb JUCO Forward

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Ben Hampton
Baseball

West Virginia Evens Series with Campbell

By Christopher HallMar 19, 2022
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams during their football game on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Douglas Re-Signs with Packers

By Christopher HallMar 19, 2022
IMG_9817
Baseball

West Virginia Baseball Schedule & Results

By Christopher HallMar 18, 2022
Mikey Kluska
Baseball

West Virginia's Rally Falls Short at Campbell

By Christopher HallMar 18, 2022