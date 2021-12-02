WVU Releases the 2022 Baseball Schedule

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons released the 2022 West Virginia University Mountaineers baseball schedule on Thursday.

“I think this year’s schedule lays out really well for us,” said West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey in a release by the university. “We’re excited to get back to a few places that we’ve been before, mixed in with some new experiences for our guys and some quality teams coming to Morgantown. We know how good the Big 12 is every year, so we have to be ready for those challenges when conference play begins.”

The Mountaineers open season with a four-game trip to Conway, South Carolina, from February 18-21, in the Baseball at the Beach event at Springs Brooks Stadium. The Mountaineers take on Central Michigan in the season opener on Friday, February 18, at 11:00 am before battling Kent State on Saturday, February 19. Then, Central Michigan again on Sunday, February 20, and host Coastal Carolina on Monday, February 21.

West Virginia will travel to Charlotte, NC, to take on the Charlotte 49ers in a three-game series Feb. 25-27 before hosting Canisius Tuesday, March 1, with the first pitch scheduled for 3:00 pm.

The Mountaineers will travel to Minneapolis, MN, the first weekend of march for the Cambria College Classic from March 4-6, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. First, WVU takes on Minnesota on Friday, March 4, then Illinois on Saturday, March 5, and concludes the invitation with Michigan State on Sunday, March 6.

West Virginia opens Big 12 Conference play on the road at TCU April 1-3 and welcomes the Baylor Bears for the conference home opener the following weekend (April 8-10).

The Mountaineers conclude the regular season hosting the Kansas State Wildcats May 19-21.

The 2022 Phillips Big 12 Conference Championship is scheduled for May 25-29 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

2022 West Virginia Baseball Schedule

Baseball at the Beach (2/18-2/21)*

Feb. 18 Central Michigan* 11:00 am

Feb. 19 Kent State* 11:00 am

Feb. 20 Central Michigan* 11:00 am

Feb. 21 Coastal Carolina* 12:00 pm

Feb. 25 @ Charlotte 4:00 pm

Feb. 26 @ Charlotte 3:00 pm

Feb. 27 @ Charlotte 1:00 pm

March 1 Canisius 3:00 pm

Cambria College Classic (3/4-3/6)#

March 4 Minnesota# 8:00 pm

March 5 Illinois# 4:00 pm

March 6 Michigan State# 11:00 pm

March 9 Rider 3:00 pm

March 11 Ohio State 6:00 pm

March 12 Ohio State 2:00 pm

March 13 Ohio State 1:00 pm

March 15 @ Duke TBA

March 16 @ High Point TBA

March 18 @ Campbell 6:00 pm

Mar. 19 @ Campbell 3:00 pm

Mar. 20 @ Campbell 2:00 pm

March 23 Marshall 6:30 pm

March 25 Youngstown State 6:30 pm

March 26 Youngstown State 4:00 pm

March 27 Youngstown State 1:00 pm

March 29 @ Marshall TBA

Apr. 1 @ TCU 7:00 pm

Apr. 2 @ TCU 3:00 pm

Apr. 3 @ TCU 2:00 pm

April 8 Baylor 6:30 pm

April 9 Baylor 4:00 pm

April 10 Baylor 1:00 pm

April 12 @ Penn State TBA

April 15 Oklahoma State 6:30

April 16 Oklahoma State 4:00

April 17 Oklahoma State 1:00

Apr. 19 @ Pitt TBA

April 22 @ Texas Tech 7:30 pm

Apr. 23 @ Texas Tech 3:00 pm

April 24 @ Texas Tech 2:00 pm

April 27 Penn State 6:30 pm

April 29 @ Kansas 7:00 pm

April 30 @ Kansas 3:00 pm

May 1 @ Kansas 2:00 pm

May 6 Texas 6:30 pm

May 7 Texas 4:00 pm

May 8 Texas 1:00 pm

May 10 Pitt 6:30 pm

May 13 @ Oklahoma 7:30 pm

May 14 @ Oklahoma 3:00 pm

May 15 @ Oklahoma 3:00 pm

May 19 Kansas State 6:30 pm

May 20 Kansas State 6:30 pm

May 21 Kansas State 12:00 pm

May 25-29 2022 Phillips Big 12 Conference Championship^

*Baseball at the Beach is hosted by Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina, at Springs Brooks Stadium from Feb. 18-21

#Cambria College Classic is hosted by Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota from March 4-6

^2022 Phillips Big 12 Conference Championship takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

