Andy Katz Names Tshiebwe Top Breakout Freshman

Andy Katz, a college basketball analyst for the Big Ten Network and a college basketball correspondent for the NCAA, spoke recently about some of the top freshman for this years season of college basketball. Mountaineer Oscar Tshiebwe made it to the top of his list.

Oscar is currently averaging 12.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in just 24.5 minutes per game. He has helped West Virginia take a major leap into as a possible Big 12 Conference winner and is expected to make a deep run in March.