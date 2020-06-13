Andy Katz Puts Jevon Carter in Top 10 Lockdown Defenders Since 2010

One of the most exciting eras of West Virginia basketball, "Press Virginia", was led by the junkyard bulldog Jevon Carter.

There's not one player in recent memory that could be more of a Bob Huggins player than Jevon Carter. He plays tenacious defense, is a workhorse, and a true leader on the floor. By the time Carter left, he owned the school record for career steals (330) and was a two-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

Recently, Andy Katz put out a list of his top ten college defenders since 2010 with Carter checking in at No. 3, right behind Anthony Davis of Kentucky and Malcolm Brogdon of Virginia.

This is an interesting list, but especially the top three. You can pretty much interchange any of the top three and you can't really be wrong. There's a case to be made for each one of them. In my opinion, Kentucky still probably has a successful year without Davis in the lineup, whereas Brogdon and Carter held more value for their team. However, that is not the question being asked. Davis may be the best rim protector in the last 20 years of college basketball. Like I said, hard to argue there, and Brogdon is making a living being a defensive menace in the NBA.

Do you think Carter should be ranked higher or lower on Andy Katz's list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

