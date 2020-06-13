MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Andy Katz Puts Jevon Carter in Top 10 Lockdown Defenders Since 2010

Schuyler Callihan

One of the most exciting eras of West Virginia basketball, "Press Virginia", was led by the junkyard bulldog Jevon Carter. 

There's not one player in recent memory that could be more of a Bob Huggins player than Jevon Carter. He plays tenacious defense, is a workhorse, and a true leader on the floor. By the time Carter left, he owned the school record for career steals (330) and was a two-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

Recently, Andy Katz put out a list of his top ten college defenders since 2010 with Carter checking in at No. 3, right behind Anthony Davis of Kentucky and Malcolm Brogdon of Virginia. 

This is an interesting list, but especially the top three. You can pretty much interchange any of the top three and you can't really be wrong. There's a case to be made for each one of them. In my opinion, Kentucky still probably has a successful year without Davis in the lineup, whereas Brogdon and Carter held more value for their team. However, that is not the question being asked. Davis may be the best rim protector in the last 20 years of college basketball. Like I said, hard to argue there, and Brogdon is making a living being a defensive menace in the NBA.

Do you think Carter should be ranked higher or lower on Andy Katz's list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

POLL: If Permitted, Will You Be Attending WVU Games This Fall?

With COVID-19 still a lingering concern, Mountaineer Field may look different this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: T.J. Simmons In 2020

West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons is gearing up for his final run in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

2020 WVU Football Position Preview: Running Backs

Taking a look at the Mountaineer running backs heading into the 2020 season

Christopher Hall

2023 OL Joshua Miller "Immediately Fell in Love With WVU"

The Mountaineers are receiving major interest from young offensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Sporting News Ranks Neal Brown Well Ahead of Dana Holgorsen in Coach Rankings

Neal Brown considered one of the top young coaches in college football

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

TBT Announces Move from Charleston to Columbus amid Ongoing Virus Concerns

Charleston, WV is no longer hosting TBT's regional events

Zach Campbell

2020 WVU Football Position Previews: Specialists

Taking a look at the Mountaineer specialists heading into the 2020 season

Christopher Hall

Mountainer Rewind: West Virginia's 2016 Cactus Bowl Win Over Arizona State

West Virginia and Arizona State Combined for Shootout in 2016 Cactus Bowl

Zach Campbell

Where Are the Mountaineers in the NFL and How Much Do They Make?

The list of Mountaineers in the league continues to grow

Schuyler Callihan

2022 WR Akim Sledge Says WVU Was "The Offer I've Been Waiting For"

The West Virginia coaching staff sends out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan