Big 12 Announces WVU Women's Basketball Schedule Changes

The Big 12 Conference updated dates and times for two of the Mountaineers' contests.
Today the Big 12 rescheduled two West Virginia Women's Basketball games:

West Virginia will play at Kansas (originally scheduled for Jan. 2) Saturday, February 27th at 2:00 p.m. EST.

West Virginia will play at Kansas State (originally scheduled for Jan. 5) Wednesday, March 3rd at 7:30 p.m. EST. 

West Virginia guards Madisen Smith (30) and Kysre Gondrezick (2) and Center Blessing Ejiofer (22).
