Deans' Game Winning Drive Lands At No. 2 On SportsCenter's Top-Ten Plays

Deans had seven points in the final 32 seconds of action

The biggest highlight from No. 2 West Virginia's 58-56 victory over Kansas State was a buzzer-beating fast break layup by sophomore guard Kirsten Deans.

Down seven points with just over a minute left, the Mountaineers went on a 10-1 run that included seven points out of Deans in the final 32 seconds of action. Tied at 56 with only 3 seconds left, Deans' stole the ball and booked it for a fast layup that would advance the Mountaineers to the Big 13 Semifinals.

This morning, Deans' drive landed on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays of Tuesday, checking in at No. 2. If you missed the play, check it out below!

