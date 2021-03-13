Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Deans' Game Winning Drive Lands At No. 2 On SportsCenter's Top-Ten Plays

Deans had seven points in the final 32 seconds of action
Author:
Publish date:

The biggest highlight from No. 2 West Virginia's 58-56 victory over Kansas State was a buzzer-beating fast break layup by sophomore guard Kirsten Deans. 

Down seven points with just over a minute left, the Mountaineers went on a 10-1 run that included seven points out of Deans in the final 32 seconds of action. Tied at 56 with only 3 seconds left, Deans' stole the ball and booked it for a fast layup that would advance the Mountaineers to the Big 13 Semifinals.

This morning, Deans' drive landed on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays of Tuesday, checking in at No. 2. If you missed the play, check it out below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow_WVU

Elizabeth_Garabedian_BF93255D_F260_44B1_8D8A_369D417BF469
Basketball

Deans' Game Winning Drive Lands At No. 2 On SportsCenter's Top-Ten Plays

Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 3.19.38 PM
Recruiting

2022 CB Jacolby Spells Reveals Top 5 Schools, Includes West Virginia

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/13

Screen Shot 2021-03-13 at 9.30.20 AM
Recruiting

2023 Florida DE Receives WVU Offer at an Interesting Time

West Virginia baseball vs. Central Michigan
Baseball

Depleted Mountaineers Drop Home Opener to Central Michigan

zoom_2
Basketball

WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Kansas State

zoom_1
Basketball

WATCH: Kysre Gondrezick Postgame Press Conference | Kansas State

RRRAnLtk
Basketball

Deans Hits Game-Winner at the Buzzer to Advance WVU to Big 12 Semifinals