Fever Guard Kysre Gondrezick Signs Multi-Year Shoe Deal With Adidas

The former Mountaineer is expected to be at the forefront of the company's upcoming basketball efforts

Shortly after being the No. 4 pick in the 2021 WNBA draft, Indiana Fever rookie guard Kysre Gondrezick has leveled up yet again.

On Friday, ESPN's Nick DePaula announced on Twitter that the former Mountaineer signed a "lucrative" multi-year shoe deal with Adidas. Further, the company expects Gondrezick to be "the face of the next generation of Adidas Basketball."

Details of Gondrezick's endorsement contract with the shoe empire have not yet been announced. However, the Michigan native has a knack for leading by example—especially as a role model for younger women in sports—so do not be surprised if the line is an immediate hit.

Throughout her collegiate career, Gondrezick quickly became a player to watch in households across America. Gondrezick spent two years as a starter for the Mountaineers, finishing her redshirt senior season as a first-team All-Big 12 selection. With 28 starts, Gondrezick led the Mountaineers in all scoring categories with an average of 19.5 points per game and 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc. The 5-9 guard also led the Mountaineers with 4.5 assists per game.

After finishing the 2020 WNBA season with a 6-16 record, the Indiana Fever could immediately benefit from Gondrezick's three-point shooting and quarterback-like mentality.

Gondrezick will wear No. 4 as the Fever opens preseason competition against the Chicago Sky at 1:00 pm EST on Sunday, May 9.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow_WVU