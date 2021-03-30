Four Impact Players Chasing Dreams Away From WVU Basketball Program

After falling to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, West Virginia ended its season with 19-10 (11-6 Big 12).

Shortly after the disappointing conclusion to a challenging season, the Mountaineers face a shock to their roster as a trio of players have exercised their option to leave WVU for the NBA Draft and NCAA Transfer portal.

Junior guard Jordan McCabe and junior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. entered their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Both McCabe and Matthews Jr. were consistent contributors and staples of the Mountaineers' program. Junior guard Sean McNeil and senior guard Taz Sherman elected to enter their names m into the 2021 NBA Draft with the possibility of returning to the NCAA next year.

McCabe shared a tweet announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCabe appeared in 28 of the team's 29 contests, averaged 10.9 minutes per game, shot 31% from the field and added an average of 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per game for WVU.

Two days later, on Thursday, March 25th, Matthews Jr. took to Twitter with a similar message.

Matthews Jr. played in all 29 games for the Mountaineers this season, starting for 25, for an average of 25.9 minutes per game. The 6-7 forward shot 40.5% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, and put up an average 7.7 points and 4 rebounds for West Virginia, Matthews Jr. will have two years of eligibility remaining, should he choose to use them.

McNeil announced his decision to test the waters in the 2021 NBA Draft, and will have an option to return to the NCAA.

McNeil averaged 29.3 minutes throughout each of the Mountaineers' contests this season and started in 23 games. The 6-3 guard averaged 12.2 points and shot an impressive 38.8% from beyond the arc for 69 three-pointers.

Like McNeil, senior guard Taz Sherman took to Twitter on Sunday to declare that he is entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft.

Sherman was an impact player for the Mountaineers, averaging 13.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. The 6-4 guard shot 40% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc.

Per NCAA guidelines, both McNeil and Sherman can go through the entire 2021 NBA Draft process, including team workouts and interviews, while remaining eligible to return to Morgantown. Because the NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility to all players due to the pandemic, McNeil will have two years remaining. Sherman will have one. The date of the 2021 NBA Draft and schedule of pre-draft activities are not yet announced.

