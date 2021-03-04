LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 6 West Virginia vs. TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be aiming for the season series sweep of TCU on Thursday night as they won the first meeting nine days ago in Fort Worth by a 74-66 score. In that game, Derek Culver got off to a red hot start and finished the game with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Mountaineers will need to get him back to his self tonight after going 0/3 from the field in the loss to No.3 Baylor. Watch the game at 7:00 pm EST on ESPN+.

Where: WVU Coliseum; Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Starting Five for WVU: Derek Culver, Jalen Bridges, Deuce McBride, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Sean McNeil

WVU wins Jump Ball.

Kevin Samuel makes second-chance Dunk, TCU leads 4-2.

Jalen Bridges makes 3-Point Jumper, TCU leads 4-5.

Jalen Bridges makes Layup off turnover, WVU leads 7-4.

West Virginia leads TCU 7-5 at the Under-16 Media Timeout.

Kevin Easley sinks pair of Free Throws, WVU leads 7-6.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes Layup, WVU leads 9-6.

Jalen Bridges makes 3-Point Jumper, WVU leads 14-7.

Taz Sherman makes Jumper, WVU leads 18-7.

Jalen Bridges makes Layup, WVU leads 21-7.

Mike Miles makes Jumper, WVU leads 22-9.

West Virginia leads TCU 22-9 at the Under-8 Media Timeout.