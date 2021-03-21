LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse

Keep it here for live updates throughout WVU's Round of 32 contest

No. 3-seeded West Virginia faces No. 11-seeded Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32. The winner of the game will move on to the Sweet 16 to take on the winner of Houston and Rutgers. Watch the game at 5:15 p.m. EST on CBS.

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, IN

Tipoff: 5:15 p.m. EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch CBS, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Starting Five for West Virginia: Derek Culver, Jalen Bridges, Deuce McBride, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Sean McNeil

Starting Five for Syracuse: Alan Griffin, Joseph Girard III, Buddy Boeheim, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj

WVU wins Jump Ball.

Buddy Boeheim sinks 3-Point Jumper, Syracuse leads 3-0.

Joseph Girard III makes 3-Point Jumper, Syracuse leads 6-0.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Layup, Syracuse leads 6-2.

Syracuse leads West Virginia 6-2 at the Under-16 Media Timeout.

Marek Dolezaj sinks pair of Free Throws, Syracuse leads 8-2.

Joseph Girard III makes 3-Point Jumper, Syracuse leads 11-2.

Deuce McBride responds with 3-Point Jumper, Syracuse leads 11-5.

Alan Griffin makes 3-Point Jumper, Syracuse leads 14-5.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Alley-Oop Dunk, Syracuse leads 17-10.

Syracuse leads West Virginia 19-10 at the Under-12 Media Timeout.

Marek Dolezaj makes driving Layup off WVU turnover, Syracuse leads 21-10.

Joseph Girard III sinks 3-Point Jumper, Syracuse leads 24-10.

Taz Sherman makes Layup, Syracuse leads 24-12.

Quincy Guerrier makes driving Layup, Syracuse leads 26-12.

WVU calls 30-Second Timeout.

Syracuse leads West Virginia 26-12 at the Under-8 Media Timeout.

