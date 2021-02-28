Mountaineers Set To Close Out Big 12 Play At WVU Coliseum

West Virginia will play three games in five days to finish conference play.

After defeating Kansas State 65-43 Saturday afternoon, No. 10 West Virginia is approaching a home stand that will close out conference play.

The Mountaineers (17-6, 10-4) will face three Big 12 teams in five days: they'll play No. 2 Baylor on Tuesday, followed by a matchup against TCU on Thursday and a final game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

