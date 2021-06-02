Taz Sherman Is First Piece To WVU’s Offensive Puzzle

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he will withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return to Morgantown for his fifth season of eligibility.

"Taz explored his options in a professional manner while finishing his bachelor’s degree in May," said WVU head coach Bob Huggins.

Sherman has come in to his own since arriving in Morgantown. Sherman transferred to WVU ffrom Collin College in McKinney, Texas, in 2019 and made an immediate impact in Morgantown. The 6-4 guard played in all 31 games, averaging 5.3 points over 13.1 minutes per game and scored in double figures in five games in 2019-20.

“We are thrilled to have Taz back for another season of Mountaineer basketball,” Huggins said. “He went from scoring five points a game in his first season with us to scoring more than 13 points per game last season."

During his 2020-21 campaign, Sherman broke out as WVU's sixth man and became a strong presence in the Mountaineers' backcourt. Sherman's scoring more than doubled during his second year at WVU—he averaged 13.4 points per game and reached double figures in 21 of 28 games played. Sherman shot 41.3% from the field, 35.9% from beyond the arc and 87.3% from the free throw line.

Sherman was surpassed in scoring only by rising junior point guard Deuce McBride (15.9 ppg) and forward Derek Culver (14.3 ppg). Rising senior guard Sean McNeil closely trailed Sherman at 12.2 points per game.

Of the four Mountaineers who averaged in double figures last season, Sherman is the only player who has confirmed his spot on the WVU roster for the 2021-22 campaign.

Both McBride and McNeil remain in consideration for the 2021 NBA Draft but remain eligible to return to WVU. Culver, however, chose to sign with an agent in May and therefore forewent his option to return to Morgantown.

Sherman will have his work cut out for him as the Mountaineers look to build depth on offense. Should he continue to improve as he did over his first two years in Morgantown, Sherman could very well be at the forefront of WVU's upcoming squad.

"Taz is a leader on and off the court and he will provide us with veteran leadership this season.”

