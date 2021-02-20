Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Texas

See what the WVU head coach had to say about his team's victory over Texas.
No. 13 West Virginia defeated No. 12 Texas 84-82 Saturday afternoon in Austin. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following his team's victory. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

