WATCH: Bob Huggins Reacts To Tournament Seeding

The Mountaineers received a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament

On Sunday evening, West Virginia (18-9) received a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region of this year's NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers will face off against No. 14-seeded Morehead State (23-7) in the first round. The tournament will be held inside a bubble in Indianapolis with the first round kicking off on Friday.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following Sunday's selection show. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

