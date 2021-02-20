WATCH: Deuce McBride Postgame Press Conference | Texas

See what the WVU guard had to say about Saturday's victory over Texas.

No. 13 West Virginia defeated No. 12 Texas 84-82 Saturday afternoon in Austin. The Mountaineers' sophomore guard Deuce McBride finished with 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists in 37 minutes. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow_WVU